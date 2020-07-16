Sonam Kapoor Safely Lands In London And Picks Out A Few Gems From Her Book Shelf

Sonam Kapoor and her dear hubby Anand Ahuja have travelled to London amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Actually, they came to India in March before the lockdown was imposed to take care of their family in Mumbai. But now they travelled back home in London safely and our dear Sonam doled it out through her Instagram. She said that they safely reached London yesterday.

Being a bookworm, Sonam Kapoor has checked her bookshelf and picked 6 best books from the shelf. She dropped the pics of these books and doled out that, she missed them so much!!!





In this post, Sonam Kapoor dropped a few books her his bookshelf and posted them on her Instagram page reminiscing these gems…

Here Are The 6 Books… Have a look!

1. Brecht On Theatre – Translated By John Willett

2. Michael Caine – Acting In The Film

3. An Actor Prepares – Constantin Stanislavski

4. Bertolt Brecht – Mother Courage And Her Children

5. A University Paperback Drama Book

6. Our Films Their Films – Satyajit Ray

Along with the images of these 6 books, Sonam also jotted down a note beside this post. She also shared the introduction of Satya Jit Ray…

"I landed in London yesterday, and in the evening I rummaged through my old bookshelf (that I missed SO much!) and found some gems. I remember reading some of these in the beginning of my career, and some as recently as a year ago. They've provided me with such great insight into language, dialogue and rehearsal, and taught me so much about vulnerability, expression and realism. Wouldn't trade these for the world! Also, while I skimmed through them again, I remembered what a genius Satyajit Ray was!

"Sound, as we know, brought the cinema closer to nature. It also did something else. By introducing the spoken word, it took away some of its universality and introduced an element of regionalism." - Satyajit Ray".