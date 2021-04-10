Sonam Kapoor Shares The Birthday Love To Jaya Bachchan Sharing A Throwback Picture

Bollywood's veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her 73rd birthday today and turned a year older. On this special day, she is receiving birthday wishes from all corners of Bollywood. Along with Big B and her son Abhishek even Sonam Kapoor also wished Jaya ji with a throwback pic.

In this pic, Jaya ji is so beautiful and posed with a winsome smile. Sonam also wished Jaya ji jotting down, "Happy happy birthday Jaya aunty. Your grace, presence and smile still rules the roost! Lots of love @bachchan #JayaBachchan."



Even Abhishek Bachchan also shared a beautiful throwback pic of Jaya ji and wished his mother 'Happy Birthday'.









Jaya Bachchan looked beautiful in the monochrome pic with a cute smile. He also wrote, "Happy birthday माँ।

Love you."

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan, Lakshmi Manchu, Bipasha Basu, Neetu Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta, Farah Khan Kunder, Esha Deol, Navya Nanda and a few others dropped their wishes in the comments section.

Even Jaya Bachchan's husband and ace actor Amitabh ji also dropped a lovely note on his Twitter page.





Bhaiyu 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/988jylhEQb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2021





Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan…