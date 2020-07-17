Sonam Kapoor’s Amazing Natural Pic Is So Beautiful

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor flew to London amidst the Covid-19 rapid spread along with her dear hubby Anand Ahuja. Well, this beauty is enjoying the awesome weather in London and her latest pic is the proof…

Sonam took to her Instagram and posted a small video where she is seen enjoying the natural weather with a glazing natural light… Have a look!

In this post, Sonam is seen enjoying the natural air… She is seen posing with a no-makeup and no-filter look! Her flowy tresses and smiling face along with the chirping birds made the video a worth watch…



A few hours ago, Sonam dropped a note on her Insta page and complimented ace actor Nadia and doled out about the fearless acts of this true legend…

Through this post, Sonam Kapoor paid a tribute to the Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Nadia… Sonam shared a few pics of this great actress and doled out why she is called as Fearless Nadia. The heartfelt message has made us know how Nadia helped the film industry with her ultimate screen presence. She recalled that Indian Express complimented her as a sexy blonde. Coming to the second image, Nadia's heroic pose is shown and made us know how famous she is for her Kick-ass stunts. Next pic shows the Hunterwali Nadia in 1935. Thereafter we can witness the interview of this great actress. Even a few videos and pics showcase the heroic acts of this actress… Finally, we get awestruck as Nadia was playing with a 'Lions'.



Sonam also jotted down a few lines about this ace actress and shared her tribute note with us…

"I don't know how you guys feel, but I'm blown to bits! When I read about Nadia, I was stunned. Being an actor, I know how important our physical health and appearance is. There's a reason why most actors today don't perform their own stunts. Even now, physical combat is seen as something that only men are supposed to do in films. Running on trains and fighting the enemy or even working the whip - these are seen as things the "hero" does to win. Many say that she was better at stunts than most male actors of the time! Added to all of this is the fact that from Australia she came to India, learnt the language, learnt the craft and made a name for herself here. It's amazing how she challenged the norm back in the '30s and '40s and decided to risk it all by doing her stunts herself. So inspiring and courageous. A true legend, in my opinion!"

Truly Mary Ann Evans aka Nadia is a legendary actor with all her heroic acts!!!