Sonnalli portraying a 'desi' role

In ‘Jai Mummy Di,’ which is slated to release on January 17, Sonnalli will be seen playing a Delhi girl named Sanjh.

She describes her character as "very desi and not someone who is overtly modern."

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who will be seen sharing screen space with veteran actress Poonam Dhillon in the upcoming film 'Jai Mummy Di,' says she when they started shooting, she was a bit cautious about not overstepping the line.

"It was fabulous working with Poonam ji. The first time I met her was during our readings. She is such a pleasant personality. She is more like a friend.

When we started shooting, I was a bit cautious about not overstepping the line, but during the whole process, she made everything so comfortable for me," Sonnalli told IANS.

She said Poonam helped her during the whole process of the shoot.

"It was great for me as an actor, because she helped me get in the right zone and that's why the whole mother-daughter chemistry came through.

If she had any guard off screen, that would have probably shown through our on-screen chemistry. She is the most attentive actor I've come across," she said.

Sonnalli added that working with Poonam was "so much fun". "The whole story is about going against the mother. She loves her mother, but she also loves her boyfriend.

So, how she goes through all that in a fun way is an integral part of the story.

She is someone who also loves intensely. I really enjoyed playing this character. It was very different from how I am in real life," she said.

