Sonu Sood Wants Board Exams To Be Cancelled As The Surge In Covid-19 Positive Cases Is High

It is all known that Sonu Sood has turned into a real hero with all his generous acts towards the migrant workers and poor people. He started off his service in the lockdown period and helped thousands of people in the deadly lockdown time. From arranging busses to send them to native places to giving jobs to jobless graduates, he did as much he can in the tough times. Well, Sonu always stays active on social media and keeps in touch with his fans. Off late, he dropped a video message on his Instagram and requested the Government to cancel the Board Exams keeping in mind the raise in Covid-19 positive cases in India.

In this video, he spoke, "Our country's students are preparing for board exams right now, but I don't feel they are ready. When there were just 600 cases in Saudi Arabia, exams were cancelled. When there were just 1300 cases in Mexico, exams were cancelled. Kuwait had 1500 cases, exams were cancelled."



He further added, "India has 1.45 lakh cases, and yet we are thinking of conducting exams, which is unfair."



He concluded by saying, "I am here to support every single student who is not ready for these offline exams".



Well, along with sharing this video message, Sonu also wrote, "I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexams2021".



Sonu might be an antagonist on the big screens but is a real hero and won many hearts during the lockdown period.