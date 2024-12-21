SRK’s heartfelt confession about never visiting Kashmir until 2012

In a touching revelation, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared the emotional reason behind never visiting Kashmir, despite numerous opportunities. The confession resurfaced recently, when an old video of the actor appeared online.

During a 2001 appearance on Amitabh Bachchan’s popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Shah Rukh Khan spoke candidly about his father's wish. SRK revealed that his father, Mir Taj Mohammed Khan, had a deep connection with Kashmir, as his mother was from the region. The actor recalled his father telling him, “Make sure you visit Istanbul, Rome, and Kashmir at least once, whether I’m here or not. You can go to the other two without me, but don’t go to Kashmir without me.”

Shah Rukh went on to explain how he had many chances to visit Kashmir over the years—friends invited him, and even his family went on vacations—but he never set foot in the valley. He explained, “I never went to Kashmir because my father had told me not to go without him. He wanted to show me Kashmir himself.”

SRK’s father passed away when the actor was a teenager, and his mother followed a decade later. The emotional weight of this promise stayed with Shah Rukh, preventing him from visiting Kashmir for many years.

It wasn’t until 2012, during the shoot of his film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, that Shah Rukh Khan made his first-ever trip to Kashmir. Before arriving, he tweeted: "Dark clouds...wet roads...too early for even life to feel alive...but I am on my way to make movies."

The actor also filmed parts of his upcoming movie Dunki in Kashmir, fulfilling his late father's wish in a deeply personal way.