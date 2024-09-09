‘Stree 2’ Breaks Baahubali's Record with Rs 759 Crore Worldwide Earnings

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree,’ ‘Stree 2,’ released on August 15, has captivated audiences and defied expectations with its soaring collections.

Despite a lukewarm opening day, ‘Stree 2’ gradually gained momentum, drawing in larger crowds as word of mouth spread. Over the past three weeks, the film’s collections have only increased, proving its staying power in theaters. Initially, industry experts predicted the movie might slow down after reaching the Rs 300 crore mark. However, ‘Stree 2’ shattered those predictions, continuing its impressive run.

In a remarkable achievement, ‘Stree 2’ has surpassed the collections of the blockbuster Baahubali 2 in India. While Baahubali 2 set the bar high with Rs 510.99 crore, ‘Stree 2’ has already crossed Rs 516.5 crore domestically. The film's success is further highlighted by its global earnings, with ‘Stree 2’ raking in a staggering Rs 759.6 crore worldwide so far.

Currently, Dangal holds the crown at the global box office, having earned nearly Rs 2000 crore, followed by ‘Baahubali 2’ with Rs 1800 crore. Although ‘Stree 2’ has smashed records in India, challenging these global giants is a daunting task. However, with its relentless performance, ‘Stree 2’ now ranks 12th among the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. Analysts believe that if the movie continues its strong run for another few weeks, it could break into the top 10.

While ‘Stree 2’ might not dethrone ‘Baahubali 2’ or ‘Dangal’ in terms of worldwide collections, its remarkable box office journey is far from over. The film's ability to consistently draw audiences, especially on weekends, hints at the potential for further milestones. Whether ‘Stree 2’ will cross the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark remains to be seen, but its legacy as a box office sensation is already cemented.