Street Dancer 3D Promotions: Glamorous Looks Of Shraddha Kapoor

We all know how good Shraddha is at dancing and this made her rock in the movies like ABCD and ABCD 2. And now, the sequel of these two movies, 'Street Dancer 3D' is making her shake her leg like never before.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are playing the lead roles in this Remo D'Souza. As the movie is going to hit the big screens on 24th January, 2020, the makers are full busy with their promotions.

As a part of film promotions, the lead actors are seen busy with their outings. This made us keep an eye on Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram page. Guess what… She has made us go jaw dropped with her ultimate style statements.

We have collated all the wowsome looks of this beauty especially for our readers… Have a look!

The first image shows the modish look of Shraddha Kapoor. She is seen wearing a complete western outfit. The layered silver short gown with shimmery details made her gleam all the way.The oversized earrings and rings to her finger gave her a pretty appeal. The black heeled boots made her walk stylishly and completed her attire.This one is a killer… The off-shoulder one-sleeved checkered gown made our eyeballs pinned at her. This custom-made silver-black gown was complemented with long silver hangings and lacy heels.Shraddha looked extremely cool with those red lips, shimmery eyes and silver polished nails. She left her hair loose & flowy and took away our hearts.This one is fantastic one Shraddha… She is seen wearing a one-shouldered sleeveless black top and teamed it up with black pants tied up at the ends.Shraddha added three metal bangles to her look and enhanced it with pink shimmery eyeshadow. The light-hued lips and messy flowy hair gave that oomph factor.

Here is the last one…

In this video, Shraddha went with a denim gown and looked extremely stylish and pretty. This Bollywood doll added long boots to her denim attire and made us go awe.Shraddha complimented her western look with oversized silver coloured earrings, light makeup and curled ponytail.

You look so chic dear Shraddha… Keep on rocking with your ultimate style statements!!!