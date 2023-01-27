Suhana Khan Emotional as Father Shah Rukh Khan's Film 'Pathaan' Makes Box Office History

Shah Rukh Khan's recent film Pathaan has made history by registering the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema. Fans are excited about the return of King Khan to the big screen, but SRK's daughter Suhana Khan was particularly emotional about the worldwide response to her father's film.













Suhana shared Pooja Dadlani's Instagram post about Pathaan's first day gross collection and left a teary-eyed emoji, indicating her feelings towards the success of the film. According to production house Yash Raj Films, the first day gross collection of Pathaan is also a record-breaker for Shah Rukh, co-stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, director Siddharth Anand, and YRF. The movie's nett day 1 collection stood at Rs 57 crore, with Rs 55 crore for Hindi and Rs 2 crore for Tamil and Telugu. Despite boycott calls and protests over the song Besharam Rang, Pathaan managed to steer clear and set multiple new records, including the widest Hindi release of all time in India and the highest grossing first day for a non-holiday release. The film opened on Wednesday in over 5,000 screens across the country, and an additional 300 screens were added due to high demand, taking the film's total screen count to 8,500 worldwide.

