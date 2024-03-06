Suniel Shetty enthralls audience with tales of Lord Shiva in 'Dance Deewane'

Mumbai: The stage of 'Dance Deewane' is set to amp up its entertainment quotient on the occasion of Mahashivratri and Women's Day, with judge Suniel Shetty enthralling the audience with captivating tales of Lord Shiva.

Suniel and host Bharti Singh also shared about their transcendental experience of attending the bhasma aarti.

Kashvi and her Kathak partner Taranjot brought alive the essence of Lord Shiva's tales, culminating in a soulful recital of the Mahamrityunjaya mantra. Devansh and Harsha performed a breathtaking rendition of Kailash Parvat and Ravan.

Moreover, Suniel, along with Yuvraj and Yuvansh, presented judge Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Bharti with roses, laying the groundwork for the celebration of Women's Day.

Contestants Anjali and Sharvari embodied the divine feminine energies of Parvati and Maa Kaali, while Shashi, Bina and Manjula embodied the grace of Saraswati Maa, the ferocity of Kaali Maa, and the strength of Durga Maa.

The Patro brothers delivered a heartfelt tribute to their mother.

'Dance Deewane' airs on Colors.