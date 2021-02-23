Sunny Singh Speaks On The Special Occasion Of ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ Movie Clocking 3Years

It is all known that the Bollywood movie 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' movie bagged a decent hit status in 2018… As this movie clocked three years today, Sunny Singh who played an important character, spoke to the media and opened up on how this flick opened up opportunities for him…

He doled out, "The memory is still fresh and the time spent on the sets was so much fun. I still can't believe it's the third anniversary of the film already. The movie opened a bag of opportunities for me, and I'm grateful for all of it!"

Sunny also said working with Kartik and Nushrat Bharucha was lovely… "Working with Kartik and Nushrratt is always lovely, and since we have worked together earlier, it was double the fun. I'm grateful to Luv sir for this opportunity of a lifetime. He is a very special person and I hope, we can recreate the magic again".

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie was directed by Luv Ranjan and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan under T-Series and Luv Films banner. It was released on 23rd February, 2018 and minted 152 crores from all over the world. It had Alok Nath, Virendra Saxena, Pawan Chopra and Rajesh Jias in other important roles.

Even Kartik Aaryan also dropped a post on his Instagram as his favourite movie clocked 3 years…









He dropped an emotional wedding scene from the movie and made us go teary-eyed… Kartik also wrote, "Exactly 3 years ago,

my life changed!!

Thank you Luv sir for Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety ♥️"".

Sunny Singh will next be seen in Om Raut's 'Aadipurush'… It has Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as 'Raavan'… According to the sources, Sunny Singh will essay the role of Laxman in this multi-starrer movie.