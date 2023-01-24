Superb!! 200 Cr opening for Pathaan?

The highly-anticipated release of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film, Pathaan, is set for the 26th of this month, and reports indicate that the movie is already experiencing exceptional advance bookings. According to trade analysts, the film has the potential to earn a nett opening of Rs 200 crore over its 5-day weekend.

If it does so, this would make it the highest-ever opening for a Hindi film in India. With positive buzz surrounding the movie, the film's success now depends on positive word-of-mouth to secure its Rs 200 crore opening weekend.