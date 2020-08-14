Sushant Singh's Family Friend Pays Tribute To This Late Actor With His Music Video 'Insaaf Ye Ek Sawaal Hai'

It's two months exactly since Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode. He killed himself by hanging to the ceiling on 14th June, 2020 and made us go heartbroken. This tragic incident left the whole Indian Film Industry numb and mourn for this actor.

Well, Sushant's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal has paid tribute to this late actor in a beautiful way… He came up with a music video 'Insaaf Ye Ek Sawaal Hai' and dedicated a soulful track adding a few fond memories of Sushant Singh to the video…





Wow… What a beautiful and soulful song!!! It just touched the hearts and made us witness a few beautiful pics of Sushant Singh Rajput. From his childhood pics to movie posters to family images, all the beautiful memories made us reminisce this ace actor and go teary-eyed. This song is crooned by Varun Jain and the lyrics are penned by Aditya Chakravarty. Coming to the soulful music, it is composed by Shubham Sundaram.

Along with the song, Nilotpal Mrinal also left a heart-felt note below the Youtube link… He wrote, "This tribute song is dedicated to Shri Sushant Singh Rajput from Family ,Friends ,Fans and Supporters. You are always alive in our heart and we can see you from here…".

He added, "It was very very heart breaking when you were on my shoulder during cremation , It was very very disheartening for me and I don't know the connection between me and you and I always feel that you are watching me from sky- Mahadev connected us - We always say we meet in our life for a reason."

"You were a superstar and you will be always remembered as Superstar. No matter what how much time, power it will take, we all will get justice for you…" he added further.

"You are missed badly by your family, fans and we are hoping that you are seeing all of us from up and giving us strength. A lot of people speculated about me and my intention for the justice I am asking for you but it does not matter to me and it's a promise to you my brother that I will stand by your family and take care of your family too along with my family. Will see you on the another side till the time give me strength to fullfill all your dreams and desire and we all will fulfill it with time. I have all your wish list and I will complete it before I meet you the other side…"

Finally, he added "INSAAF YEH EK SAWAAL HAI…"

Here are the lyrics of 'Insaaf Ye Ek Sawaal Hai' song…

"Ek toot te sitare se,

Maangi thi ye dua,

Kaash ek aisa hi sitara,

Zameen ko dede wo khuda

Ye dil bechara yun hi,

Karta raha intezaar,

Aur wo nazraana hume

Ek din ho gaya tha ata,

Par kyu wo na kar paya,

Humpe ek pal ko aitbaar

Aur ban gyaa wo sitara ek aasman me phir ek baar,

Kuch gile

Kuch shikve

Kuch rishte

Yun bikhre

Kyu chhod gaya

Dil tod gaya wo

Ek sitara wo aasman ka

Rehta ab behaal hai

Kya milega uski rooh ko

Insaaf ye ek sawaal hai..

Antara:-

Kai dilon ke andhere

Kamron ko wo roshan

kr gaya tha apne

Un kirdaaron se

Kuch chhichore

kuch gehere

To Kuch kedar ki

Chaukhat tk chadhe

Lagata hai ke jaise

Koi apna hi is duniya se

Mooh mod ke yun

Rukhsat hua

Wo...."

This song made us go teary-eyed and remember our talented actor Sushant Singh! Yes… We need justice for SSR!!!