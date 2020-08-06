Sushant Singh's Sister Shweta Adds Lord Ram Image And Thanks People For Supporting CBI Probe In This Case

5th August is now a historical day… Our country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has laid a foundation for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and made the day for all Indians who were waiting for this priceless moment since decades. Well, be it coincidence or whatever, Central Government has given its nod to transfer late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case to CBI.

Well, after hearing about the CBI enquiry news, Sushant's family is all happy and Sushant's sister Shweta expressed her happiness through her Instagram post…





She collated Lord Ram and Sushant Singh's image and dropped 'Har Har Mahadev' hashtag hoping for justice… She also dropped the URL of Sushant Singh's "Namo Namo…" Song from Kedarnath movie.





With this post, Shweta showed off her gratitude to all and sundry who all stood with her family and kept fighting for the justice… She dropped a 'Police' image with salute pose and wrote, "CBI Enquiry is the answer to the prayers of the whole nation who stood together as a family and kept fighting for justice. I Salute each and every one of you 🙏 #Strengthandunity #GodIsWithUs #SatyamevaJayate #JusticeForSushant @sushantsinghrajput"





Yes… This cannot be a coincidence!!! On the screens, we can witness Modi ji doing Bhoomi Pooja and on the scrolling, Rhea's plea getting rejected in Supreme Court news is displayed!!! Thus Shweta made us believe that justice will prevail soon. She wrote, "This definitely Cannot be a co-incidence. As the mantras were chanted...Steps towards Justice were taken! I love you God... I know ur with us. We are one step closer to finding the truth Bhai....❤️🙏#justiceforsushantsinghrajput #cbienquiryforsushant #faith #Prayersofwholenation @sushantsinghrajput".

Sushant's family is waiting for this decision from many days and now they are happy and are hoping that truth will be out soon. This young actor's death mystery is taking twists and turns after Sushant's family filing complaint on Rhea.

Well, we all need to wait and watch how CBI officials will dig out the truth… Is Rhea really a culprit or is she being framed??? The answers will be soon out!!!