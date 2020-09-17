Sushant Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Decides To Be Off From Social Media To Get Immersed In Deep Meditation

It's been 3 months since Sushant Singh Rajput left to the heavenly abode. He hanged himself on 14th June, 2020 and gave a huge shock to the whole film industry and made all of us go teary-eyed. From then on, Sushant's family is fighting for justice and is demanding to dig out the truth.



Well, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh who is all active on social media and fighting hard for the justice with her online campaigns, has decided to be off from social media for about 10 days. She took this decision as she planned to for a social media detox and concentrate on meditation. She took to her Instagram page and announced the same in her latest post.









In this post, Shweta dropped a candid click of Shweta and Sushant… Both posed to cams happily and smiling out loud. She also wrote, "How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore. Will never be able to touch him or see him laugh or listen to him cracking jokes... I wonder how long will it take to heal completely. Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain. 🙏".









Just a couple of hours back, Shweta dropped the pic of Swami Vivekananda and wrote, "God of Truth, Be Thou Alone My Guide".

The poster has the quote, "I have not found a way that will please all, and I cannot but be what I am, true to my own self. "Youth and beauty vanish, life and wealth vanish, name and fame vanish, even the mountains crumble into dust. Friendship and love vanish. Truth alone abides." God of Truth, be Thou alone my guide!".

The Central Government has handed over this case to CBI and thus things changed upside down when CBI took the charge. Rhea Chakraborty along with her brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by Narcotics department as they accepted of consuming drugs.As unbelievable facts are coming out and making the case take twists and turns,hope CBI officials dig out the truth and lessen the pain of Sushant's family by finding the culprit.