Sushmita Sen Offers Oxygen Cylinders to Delhi COVID Hospitals

Thousands of people are succumbing to Coronavirus every day and many families are struggling to get proper treatment. People are suffering for want of oxygen. Under these circumstances, Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has come forward to supply oxygen.



In spite of this offer of help, Sushmita is getting trolled by Netizens. People in Delhi hospitals who are affected by Coronavirus were struggling to get oxygen. Sushmita came forward to supply oxygen but she had problems in transporting the oxygen cylinders from Mumbai to Delhi. When Sushmita shared this problem on social media, many came up with several suggestions. But Sushmita later shared a news on her social media stating that oxygen cylinders have been already supplied to Delhi hospitals from elsewhere.

And a section of social media users trolled Sushmita stating that when there is a need in Mumbai for oxygen, where was the necessity to send oxygen cylinders to Delhi. They have suggested that the actor could have supplied them to Mumbai hospitals. For these comments, Sushmita has hit back stating that there is a dire need of oxygen in Delhi than Mumbai. Mumbai still has enough stocks but small hospitals are more in need of oxygen cylinders.



Further, Sushmitha has also thanked all those who helped her during the crisis. India is feeling morally low because of the second wave of Corona menace. People are running from pillar to post in search of hospitals, beds, and oxygen. Mumbai has recorded highest number of Corona cases. Many celebrities are flying out of Mumbai to other places to save themselves from the Deadly virus.