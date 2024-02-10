Sushmita Sen reflects on ‘Aarya’ journey; says ‘Could write a book on the character’

Actress Sushmita Sen, known for her powerful portrayal of Aarya in the Indian crime-thriller drama, expressed her deep connection with the character. Sen mentioned that she could write a book on Aarya, emphasizing the transformative journey the character has taken her through.

Aarya, a character embodying strength and resilience, faced challenges and tough times in the latest season. Sen noted the complexity of Aarya's strength, highlighting a scene where the character faces significant struggles but doesn't lose her inherent strength.

The actress shared insights into the multi-faceted nature of Aarya, showcasing that strength can manifest in various forms, whether overcoming challenges or confronting them head-on. Sen's portrayal of Aarya has resonated with audiences, making the series a compelling narrative of crime, revenge, and the strength of a woman protecting her family.