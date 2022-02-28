Taapsee Pannu’s Mishan Impossible Release Date is Unveiled

Bollywood's ace actress Taapsee Pannu is now the most busiest actress in the film industry… Along with doing a couple of interesting films in Hindi, she is having offers in Tollywood too. She was last seen in a bi-lingual movie 'Game Over' in Telugu and from then all her Tollywood fans are eagerly awaiting her to do a direct Telugu movie. So, a few months ago she announced her direct Tollywood movie 'Mishan Impoosible' and surprised all and sundry… Now, the makers of this movie have unveiled the release date and made the day for this 'Thappad' lady fans.

Along with sharing the new poster of this movie, they also wrote, "అందరికీ మహాశివరాత్రి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Get Ready for the B̶I̶G̶G̶E̶S̶T̶ smallest Film of the Year. #MishanImpossible in Cinemas WW from Apr 1st,2022".

In this new poster, Tapsee who sported in a casual avatar is seen running behind a truck and a few children are running to chase their dreams. The poster is all interesting and raised the expectations on the movie.

Well, Mishan Impossible movie is helmed by Swaroop RSJ of Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya fame. It is being bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the Matinee Entertainments banner.

This movie will now be released on 1st April, 2022 in the theatres worldwide! Taran also confirmed this news and wrote, "TAAPSEE: 'MISHAN IMPOSSIBLE' RELEASE DATE FINALISED... #Telugu film #MishanImpossible - starring #TaapseePannu - to release on 1 April 2022... #SwaroopRSJ - who directed #AgentSaiSrinivasaAthreya - directs... Produced by #NiranjanReddy and #AnveshReddy" on his Instagram page.

Speaking about other movies of Taapsee, she will be next seen in Jana Gana Mana, Dobaaraa, Alien, Shabhaash Mithu, Blurr and 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?'movies.

Blurr movie is the remake of the Spanish thriller Julia's Eyes and the film revolves around a girl who slowly loses her eyesight while trying to solve the mysterious murder case of twin sisters. This movie is being directed by Ajay Bahl and is produced by Vishal Rana, Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhidiya, Tony D'Souza, Pradeep Sharma and Manav Durga under the Zee Studios and Outsider Films banners.

