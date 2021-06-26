Taapsee's new film on Aliens

Taapsee Pannu is one of the star heroines in the Bollywood film industry. The sensational actress is now awaiting the release of her next film Hasina Dilruba in Hindi on Netflix. Interestingly, we learned that Taapsee is going to be seen in a new film.

Billed to be a sci-fi drama, the film is based on Aliens. The film unit is planning to begin soon and the film is on Aliens. The actress is trying to experiment with different projects and is trying to increase her brand image in pan-India languages.

The makers are currently happy with the way the pre-production work is progressing. The buzz is that Taapsee will be seen as the caretaker of Aliens in the film.

The film will be directed by Kollywood filmmaker Barath Neelakandan. The official announcement of the film will be out soon.