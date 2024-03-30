Tamannaah stuns in green ethnic attire at ‘Aranmanai 4’ promotions

Tamannaah Bhatia, the renowned actress, delighted her fans with captivating snapshots from her recent photoshoot, donning an exquisite all-green ethnic ensemble. The stunning attire served as a promotional gesture for her upcoming Tamil horror comedy film, 'Aranmanai 4'.

Sharing the mesmerizing images on Instagram, Tamannaah showcased her elegant style in a sleeveless bottle green blouse adorned with intricate golden embroidery. She complemented the blouse with separate georgette fabric long sleeves, a matching skirt, and a dupatta embellished with golden accents.





The 'Babli Bouncer' star opted for a subtle makeup palette, featuring peachy pink lips, defined eyeliner, mascara, and rosy cheeks. Her hair, elegantly tied in a sleek bun, added a touch of sophistication to her look, while statement gold earrings elevated the ensemble's charm.



Accompanying the post was the caption, "Green flag energy #Aranmanai 4," hinting at the vibrant aura surrounding the film's promotion.

Directed by Sundar C, 'Aranmanai 4' boasts a stellar cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, and others. Produced by Khushbu Sundar under the Avni Cinemax banner, the highly anticipated film is set to hit theaters in April.

In addition to 'Aranmanai 4', Tamannaah has an exciting lineup with projects like 'Vedaa' and 'Odela 2', promising audiences a captivating cinematic experience in the near future.