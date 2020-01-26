Tanhaji Beats Hindi Blockbusters In 3rd Weekend

Ajay Devgn's biographical period flick Tanhaji is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The makers are thrilled as the film has become a moneyspinner. The film is also the atcor's highest grossing film. The film was directed by Om Raut and stars Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Kajol among others in prominent roles.Set in the 17C, Tanhaji showcases the life of military leader of Shivaji, Tanhaji Malusare.

The film is jointly bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar. Ajhy Devgn is thrilled and thanked his fans for making Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero a massive hit. The film has already crossed the 200 crore mark. The lead actor took to his Twitter handle to share his joy, "Marching towards glory with all your love! Thank you for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior a blockbuster hit of 2020," he posted on his Twitter timeline.

Meanwhile, the film is running to packed theatres and as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh shows no signs of slowing down despite the release of new movies like Street Dancer and Panga, both of which have opened to rave reviews from the audience.

Tanhaji brings together Bollywood's dream couple on and off screen Ajay Devgn and Kajol who are seen together after a hiatus of nine years.