Tanishaa Mukerji Wishes Her Sister Kajol And Ajay Devgn On Their Wedding Anniversary

Today being Bollywood's power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's 22nd wedding anniversary, both of them showered love on each other with lovely social media posts… Even Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukherji also dropped a heartfelt wish on her Twitter page and showered love on her dear 'didi and jiju'…



Tanishaa Mukherji

Happy anniversary to the 2 most beautiful souls I know @itsKajolD @ajaydevgn . U lead by example and conquer with compassion. Thank u for my nysa and yuggy the best present a masi could ask for ❤❤❤ — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) February 24, 2021

Well, Ajay Devgn also showered his love on his Instagram page…

The post has a beautiful pic… The wine bottle is seen enhanced with a beautiful pencil sketch pic of Ajay and Kajol. It has 'Battled In 1999 Only Eidtion…'



While Kajol also dropped beautiful post and also shared a throwback pic on her Instagram page…

This pic shows Ajay and Kajol in a boat amid picturesque blue sea… Kajol also wrote, ""And you sir, you're very attractive. Therefore, I will stare at you!"



- Anonymous & Me

#22years #stillgoing #grateful #laughingalways".



Both Ajay and Kajol are seen in their young age and appeared in much love!!!



Kajol and Ajay Devgn got hitched on 24th February, 1999… This couple have 2 children daughter Nysa and son Yug…



Speaking about Ajay Devgn's work front, he will be next seen in Maidaan and RRR movies… Maidaan flick is directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma and is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Sen Gupta and Akash Chawla under Zee Studios, Bayview Projects LLP and Fresh Lime Films banners. Tollywood actress Priyamani will portray the role of a female lead in this movie.

Ajay will portray the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. This great man has served as Indian football team manager and coach between 1951 – 1963. His tremendous coaching made the team win the Asian Games Medal in 1951 and 1962.