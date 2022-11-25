Taran Adarsh Dropped His 'Bhediya' Review And Stated It As A 'Captivating' Film

Bollywood's most-awaited movie Bhediya which has young stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, hit the theatres today. Well, the movie is receiving positive talk from all corners of the country and thus there is a positive buzz on the film. Off late, even B-Town's ace film analyst Taran Adarsh also dropped his review on the movie and gave it a positive rating through his Twitter post…



Along with sharing the Bhediya poster, his post also reads, "Verified

#OneWordReview...

#Bhediya: CAPTIVATING.

Rating: 3½

#Stree. #Bala. Now #Bhediya. Director #AmarKaushik gets it right yet again… Novel concept. Cutting-edge #VFX. Super finale… An entertainer that's meant for big screen viewing… Recommended! #BhediyaReview.

#Bhediya could've done with a gripping narrative in first hour, although the director plays on his core strength: balances humour and drama delightfully… The goings-on are stretched in this hour, but the terrific interval block more than makes up for the hiccups. #BhediyaReview.

#VarunDhawan is the lifeline of #Bhediya, a character that has potential to develop into a franchise… #KritiSanon has her moments… #AbhishekBanerjee gets the best lines, he is hilarious… Also worthy of mention are #DeepakDobriyal and #PaalinKabak. #BhediyaReview".

Speaking about details of the Bhediya movie, it is helmed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios banner. This thriller has Kriti Sanon essaying the role of lead actress and will be seen as Laila Sharma and Deepak Dobriyal will be seen as Juggu. Even Abhishek Banerjee is also part of the movie and will be seen as Vishal Raghupati. This movie is the third instalment of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy series and is all set to entertain with all the spine-chilling sequences!

Being a horror movie, it hit the big screens today i.e on 25th November, 2022!