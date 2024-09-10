Television Icon Vikas Sethi Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Nashik

Vikas Sethi, a beloved actor renowned for his roles in popular TV shows such as ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,’ ‘Kahiin To Hoga,’ and ‘Sasural Simar Ka,’ tragically passed away on Saturday night in Nashik. He was 48 years old. The actor succumbed to a cardiac arrest while asleep, leaving his fans and loved ones in profound grief.

Vikas Sethi and his wife, Jhanvi Sethi, were in Nashik to attend a family function when the actor fell ill. According to Jhanvi, Vikas experienced symptoms of vomiting and loose motions but resisted going to the hospital. Despite their efforts to get medical assistance at home, Vikas passed away quietly in his sleep.

Jhanvi shared her heart-wrenching experience with PTI: “After we reached my mother's house in Nashik, he had vomiting and loose motions. He didn't want to go to the hospital so we asked the doctor to come home. When I went to wake him up at around 6 am in the morning (on Sunday), he was no more. The doctor there told us he passed away last night (on Saturday) in his sleep due to cardiac arrest.”





https://www.instagram.com/p/C_rdRaiIYCz/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=b48dbf4a-adb9-46f5-8145-8235c93496cc



Vikas Sethi's acting career spanned over two decades, making him a familiar face on Indian television. His notable work includes memorable roles in daily soaps such as Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Vada Raha. He also made a significant impact on the big screen with a role in the 2001 blockbuster ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,’ where he played Robbie Poo's (Kareena Kapoor) date. Vikas also appeared in films like ‘Deewaanapan,’ ‘Oops,’ ‘Modh,’ and ‘iSmart Shankar.’

In addition to his acting prowess, Vikas was known for his participation in the fourth season of the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye,’ where he competed alongside his then-wife Amita. The couple's relationship eventually ended, but Vikas found new joy when he married Jhanvi in 2018. The couple welcomed twins in 2021, an event Vikas proudly shared on his social media.

The sudden passing of Vikas Sethi has left a void in the entertainment industry. Colleagues and friends, including well-known personalities like Hiten Tejwani and Delnaaz Irani, have expressed their shock and sorrow over his unexpected demise.

The actor’s body has been transported to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination. His final rites are scheduled to be held in Mumbai on Monday. Vikas Sethi is survived by his wife Jhanvi and their twin sons.