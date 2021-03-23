Thalaivi Trailer: Kangana Showcases The Life Journey Of Jayalalithaa Highlighting Her Bond With MGR

Wow… It's a fantastic birthday gift from Kangana Ranaut as she treated all her fans by dropping the trailer of her upcoming movie 'Thalaivi' movie. Today this 'Queen' actress is celebrating her 33rd birthday and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers have shared the trailer of this biopic and created a buzz on social media.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter and shared the trailer of the 'Thalavi' movie…





The trailer is all fantabulous with the awesome screen presence of birthday girl Kangana Ranaut. It all starts with a few people being against her after she decides to enter into politics. Then the plot shifts to her film career and her bond with MGR. He asks her to enter politics and shows off her a new way of living for the people. Then the people of her own party turn against her. Even the parliament scene where she is insulted and MGR's final rights scene make this trailer worth watch. Kangana who stepped into the shoes of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, is shown as an actress and politician in this small glimpse of the movie. Even Aravind Swamy also did his best and looked similar to MGR with his attire. His close bond with Jaya gives rise to many rumours but in the end, he did what he wanted by making Jaya enter into politics.

Kangana's ultimate dialogue delivery and intense political drama make this movie the most awaited one of 2021.

Kangana has gained 20 kgs for the role and immediately in a span of a few weeks, she came back to her same weight all with her hard work and passion for films. Along with this physical transformation she also got trained in classical dance for an epic song which features Kangana as the lead having a huge number of background dancers in the background.

Bollywood ace actress Kangana Ranaut is playing the titular role in this biopic. She will be stepping into the shoes of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalitha. 'Thaliavi' is being directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.

Thalaivi movie will hit the big screens on 23rd April, 2021.