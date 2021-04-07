Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

'The Big Bull,' does not glamourise deception: Anand Pandit

‘The Big Bull,’ does not glamourise deception: Anand Pandit
x

‘The Big Bull,’ does not glamourise deception: Anand Pandit

Highlights

‘The Big Bull,’ starring Abhishek Bachchan is all set to release on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar on April 8.

'The Big Bull,' starring Abhishek Bachchan is all set to release on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar on April 8. The buzz around the Kookie Gulati directorial is growing with each passing day.

Veteran producer Anand Pandit says, "The Big Bull is a story of rags to riches. It is the genre of corporate intrigue where scams, rivalries between business tycoons, manipulation in business are rife. This genre is getting a lot of appreciation now and people are understanding its nuances. Sure, there can be parallels for those looking for some.It is a story of a brilliant, streetsmart Gujarati gentleman who wants to buy and sell dreams in a newly aspirational India.

He wants to be the country's first billionaire, grow from 'rags to riches.' From the time I saw 'Guru', I knew Abhishek Bachchan was going to be 'The Big Bull.' But no, there is no glorification of a character who misused his brilliance. The story clearly demonstrates that he ventured into a muddled moral space where people got hurt by his deception. His inner compass was askew. Abhishek has nailed the trajectory of a man who did not know when to stop playing the odds."

He adds that the character right from the onset was written with a certain perspective that took into account the hurt and pain that he caused due to his own avariciousness.

Says Pandit, " Our protagonist Hemant Shah begins with hope and ambition but at some point veers into a space where right and wrong become blurred. Writer Arjun Dhawan, Kookie and Abhishek have created a world that is compelling, immersive and complex. But never does the film lose sight of the fact that this was a man who lost his way. His journey is both tragic and cautionary. Abhishek has created on screen, a character that has many dimensions and is not just another caricature."

The film also stars Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X