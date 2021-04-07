‘The Big Bull,’ does not glamourise deception: Anand Pandit

'The Big Bull,' starring Abhishek Bachchan is all set to release on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar on April 8. The buzz around the Kookie Gulati directorial is growing with each passing day.



Veteran producer Anand Pandit says, "The Big Bull is a story of rags to riches. It is the genre of corporate intrigue where scams, rivalries between business tycoons, manipulation in business are rife. This genre is getting a lot of appreciation now and people are understanding its nuances. Sure, there can be parallels for those looking for some.It is a story of a brilliant, streetsmart Gujarati gentleman who wants to buy and sell dreams in a newly aspirational India.

He wants to be the country's first billionaire, grow from 'rags to riches.' From the time I saw 'Guru', I knew Abhishek Bachchan was going to be 'The Big Bull.' But no, there is no glorification of a character who misused his brilliance. The story clearly demonstrates that he ventured into a muddled moral space where people got hurt by his deception. His inner compass was askew. Abhishek has nailed the trajectory of a man who did not know when to stop playing the odds."



He adds that the character right from the onset was written with a certain perspective that took into account the hurt and pain that he caused due to his own avariciousness.



Says Pandit, " Our protagonist Hemant Shah begins with hope and ambition but at some point veers into a space where right and wrong become blurred. Writer Arjun Dhawan, Kookie and Abhishek have created a world that is compelling, immersive and complex. But never does the film lose sight of the fact that this was a man who lost his way. His journey is both tragic and cautionary. Abhishek has created on screen, a character that has many dimensions and is not just another caricature."



The film also stars Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.