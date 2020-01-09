The nation's environment is of pride, patriotism: Om Raut

Trending :
At a time when the entire nation is going through a political turmoil over the government's imposition of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 or CAA,...

At a time when the entire nation is going through a political turmoil over the government's imposition of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 or CAA, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' director Om Raut feels the general environment of the country is that of pride and patriotism.

"I think this is a time when the general atmosphere of our country is of pride, the environment is of a very strong feeling of being an Indian, of patriotism. The entire environment is such. Cinema and filmmakers are only a reflection and part of society. We represent a society and are also influenced by it. Whatever the environment in the country is today, is of tremendous pride of being an Indian. A very natural reflection of that is happening in cinema. I hope, we keep feeling proud about who we are and what we do and bring our nation forward," said Raut.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is a period drama based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, who was a trusted military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the title role.

With Bollywood delivering quite a few period dramas over the past few years, Does he think this is the perfect time to release another period drama? "We have had a tradition of talking about history. Recently there have been quite a few films dealing with historical subjects," he replied.

