The Third Single From #Darbar Hindi Is Out…

South Indian superstar Rajinikanth is coming up with his next movie Darbar. This movie is stealing the curiosity of the audience as it has the best ever combo. One side it is the great actor of Indian film industry Rajinikanth and on the other side, it is the ace director Murugadoss. Both are very good on their side and we need to see whether this combo works best or not.

This film stars Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in lead roles whereas Nivetha Thomas Sunil Shetty, Yogi Babu and Jatin Sarna in other important roles. Music is composed by young musician Anirudh Ravichandran while Sreekar Prasad is handling editing department. This movie is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions banner.

As this movie is releasing on 10th January 2020, makers have speeded up their promotions. The 3rd single from #Darbar Hindi version #DilTohCuteHai is released a few minutes ago.

Have a look at the post and enjoy the song to the core…



