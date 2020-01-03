This Deepika Padukone & Kartik Aaryan's fun banter will leave you in splits; Have a look

After the success of his film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan now wants to do a film with Deepika Padukone. He has expressed his wish to the world openly by posting a throwback picture of his young time and Deepika's Om Shanti Om look clubbed together and writing "Hai Kisi Director Mein Dum?" (Does any director have the guts?) He has openly challenged all the director to cast both him and Deepika in a film. To Kartik's Instagram story, Deepika Padukone was quick to reply and instantly shared it on her profile and wrote, "Why this picture though?"

And from there a fun banter between the two actors started and their fans were left in splits. Kartik chose to reply with a famous dialogue of Deepika Padukone's film Om Shanti Om and wrote, "Kyon Ki Kabse Qainaat Iss Koshish Mein Lagi Hai." After that Deepika again replied with the dialogue and wrote, "Agar aap Kisi Cheeze Ko Sacche Dil Se Chaho….."

The cute banter between the two was so adorable to watch that their fans really can't wait to see them together in a film.

A few weeks back, Kartik and Deepika were also spotted shaking a leg on Kartik's song Dheeme Dheeme who's hook step really fascinated Deepika and she wanted to learn it from him. They both met each other at the airport and did the step together in front of their fans and created an iconic moment for them. The videos of their dance spread like fire on social media and everyone had already got hooked to their chemistry together.