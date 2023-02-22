Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Ganpath-Part 1' Release Date Is Locked

Ganpath movie is presenting creating noise on social media as the makers locked in the release date of this high-octane action entertainer. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on the occasion of the auspicious Dussehra festival. Bollywood's best reel couple Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon and all set to make their comeback after Heropanti. Ganpath movie will be released in two parts and the promo of the first part further upped the expectations and made all their fans to await for release date.

Both Tiger and Kriti Sanon shared the release date promo on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, they also wrote, "Aisi ek duniya jahaan aatank ka hai raaj, wahaan Ganapath Aa Raha Hai banke apne logo ki awaaz. Unleashing the magnanimous entertainer #GanapathOn20thOctober 2023! In cinemas this Dussehra".

The promo showcases Tiger Shroff's toned body as he is seen wearing a vest and then unveils the release date when the promo zooms on his arms.

Casting Details:

• Amitabh Bachchan as Ganapath's mentor

• Tiger Shroff as Ganapath

• Kriti Sanon as Jassi

• Elli AvrRam as Rosie

• Rahman

Ganpath series is being directed by Vikas Bahl and is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani under the Good Co and Pooja Entertainment banners. This movie has legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the prominent role and will be released on 20th October, 2023!