Tiger Shroff Says He Wants Play A Superhero Role In Hollywood And Calls It His ‘Goal’

Till now, we have seen a few Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah acting in Hollywood movies. Now, young hero Tiger Shroff also opened up about his goal and said that he wants to essay a superhero role in a Hollywood movie in a recent interview. At present, he is a busy bee having a couple of interesting movies in his kitty and his latest film Heropanti 2 movie is all set to hit the screens on 29th April, 2022!

He started off by saying, "There is a void in terms of a young action hero in the West. There isn't an action hero of my age group, and maybe the kind of things I do. We used to see that perhaps in the 90s. Ever since then, it's been a while since you have seen somebody with that skill set, portraying action or the kind of action I do at least unless it's Spider-Man or something. But that is my goal eventually to sort of getting into that space and try my luck in the West."

He also added, "I have been offered a couple of times. I have auditioned and failed a couple of times in auditions, but I am still trying. So let's see."

Speaking about the Heropanti 2 movie, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria have made their debut with the 'Heropanti' movie and are now reunited with the sequel of this action drama. The second instalment will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. It will be released on 29th April, 2022. This movie also has Zakir Hussain and Amrita Singh in prominent roles while Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen as Laila. Tiger will essay the role of Babloo Ranawat and Tara will be seen as Inaaya. Tunes are composed by music maestro AR Rahman for this romantic action movie!

Going with the trailer, Tiger Shroff is all set to protect the country from the hands of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who plans to change the peaceful aura of the country with his bomb blasts!