Tiger Shroff Unveiled The Teaser Of His Upcoming Movie 'Ganpath: Part 1'

Bollywood young hero Tiger Shroff is all known for his toned body and fantastic aerial acts. He will next be seen in the Ganpath movie which will be made in two parts. The first part which is being in the shooting mode will be released exactly on this date in the next year. Thus, on this special occasion, the makers unveiled the teaser of this action movie and surprised the audience!



Tiger Shroff shared the teaser of Ganpath Part 1 movie on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Tiger Shroff flaunted his six-pack body is seen in full action mode in this teaser. He showcased one of his wonderful aerial jumps and made us go aww… He also looked handsome in the black pants with the lightning skyscrapers in the background. Even Lord Ganesh's "Vakratunda Mahakaya' devotional song made the teaser hold a high-end impact!

Sharing the teaser, Tiger also wrote, "Taiyyar Rehnaa !!! God ke Aashirwad Se Janta ko Milne Aa Rela Hai #Ganapath Next Christmas in cinemas near you! #23rdDecember #1YearToGanapath @kritisanon #VashuBhagnani #VikasBahl @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent #GoodCo #PoojaEntertainment".

Ganpath movie is being directed by Vikas Bahl and is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. This movie will hit the screens in 2022. This movie has Kriti Sanon as the lead actress and will be released on 23rd December, 2022!

At present Tiger is busy with the shooting of Heropanti 2 movie which has Tara Sutaria as the lead actress. This movie will be released on 6th May, 2022. Well, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria have made their debut with the 'Heropanti' movie and are now reunited with the sequel of this action drama. The second instalment will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.