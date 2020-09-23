Time's 100 most Influential People of 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana Is The Only Indian Who Made It To This Prestigious List

Bollywood's most sought-after actor Ayushmann Khurrana has bagged his place in the prestigious 'Time's 100 most Influential People of 2020'. He is only Indian who made it to this #Times100 list. Thus 'Vicky Donar' actor took to his Instagram and announced this happy news to his fans…

The first pic is the 'Time 100 - 100 most Influential People In The World' is written on a red background and coming to the second pic, it has a stylish pose of Ayushmann Khurrana. He sported in a white shirt and teamed it up with black pants and a floral printed jacket. His modish hairstyle and trimmed beard made him look suave.

Ayushmann Khurrana also wrote, "TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world is out, I'm honoured to be a part of this group: time.com/time100

@TIME #TIME100".

This post garnered millions of people and Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur, Shilpa Shetty, Angad Bedi, Mouni Roy, Dia Mirza and others congratulated Ayushmann shared their happiness with this 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' actor.

Well, Bollywood ace actress Deepika Padukone also complimented Ayushmann Khurrana and appreciated Ayushmann's film choices in the magazine. She doled out, "I remember Ayushmann Khurrana vividly from his debut film, Vicky Donor. He had, of course, been a part of the entertainment industry in various other ways for several years before that, but the reason you and I talk about him today is because of the impact he has been able to create through memorable films and iconic characters. Where male protagonist roles often fall into the trap of stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes."

Even Ayushmann Khurrana also felt truly humbled with this prestigious recognition. He doled out, "I'm truly humbled with the recognition that TIME has bestowed on me. As an artiste, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey. I have always believed that cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people and society. Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen."

Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut in the Bollywood with Vicky Donar movie and continued to his journey with movies like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Article 15 and Dream Girl flicks.