Twinkle Khanna Shared An Unseen Video Of Her Father Rajesh Khanna On His 9th Death Anniversary

Today being the 9th death anniversary of Bollywood's legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, his daughter Twinkle Khanna reminisced her father and also treated all his fans sharing a throwback unseen BTS video from the 1974 film Aap Ki Kasam.



In this throwback video, Rajesh Khanna is seen shooting for a popular song "Suno Kaho Kaha Suna…" from the movie Aap Ki Kasam. Although he gave the shot two times, he is not seen satisfied. Then he is seen replying, "I did very much. It's better than running around trees, it's like running around rocks."

Along with sharing this video, Twinkle Khanna also wrote, "I have his eyes, my son has his smile and the world has pieces of him embedded in their hearts. He still lives on…".

On this special day, Rajesh Khanna's close friend Prakash Rohra, owner of a music company spoke to the media and said, Rajesh Khanna lived a king-size life. "Rajesh Khanna lived life King Size till the very end. He was one of the most generous people I have ever met in my entire life. What media reported about him, his financial condition and relationship with his family was completely false as I was witness to whatever was going on in his life. He was full of life and was quite indifferent to what the media wrote about him. But he used to also tell me that this is the same media that had helped him during his struggling days. He would also tell us that, "We are Khatris and hum log betiyon ko dete hain unse kuch lete nahin (we provide for our daughters, we don't depend on them)".

Rajesh Khanna ji passed away on 18th July, 2012 at his bungalow Aashirwad, in Mumbai.