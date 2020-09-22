Unbelievable: Tiger Shroff Makes His Singing Debut Crooning A Romantic Song

We have already witnessed the amazing dancing skills of Bollywood's young actor Tiger Shroff. He even aces the outstanding action sequences without a dupe on the big screens. Well, now Tiger also tried his hand in singing and dropped the first song from the 'Unbelievable' album on his Instagram account…

The song opens up with a handsome avatar of Tiger where he is seen crooning the song holding the mic in a building's terrace. He also shakes his legs for his song and makes us go awe with his awesome voice modulation and singing skills. Being a romantic number, even the lead actress is shown in the scenes which turns to be his flashback. Tiger is seen sporting in a white shirt and teamed it up with black pants and matching tie. His stylish appeal with black goggles made him look suave.



Along with sharing the video, Tiger also wrote, "And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort❤️ #YouAreUnbelievable out now!".

This sweet and romantic number is written by DG Mayne and the amazing dance steps are choreographed by Avitesh and Paresh.Unbelievable music album is made collaborating with Big Bang Music and is directed by Punit Malhotra.

Speaking to the media Tiger said, "I've always wanted to sing and dance to my own music, and I finally got the chance to do it. I'm so excited to kick-start this journey - there's so much to learn and explore".

Coming to Tiger Shroff's work front, he was last seen in Bhaagi 3 movie which was directed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by SajidNadiadwala under Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.