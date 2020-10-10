Vaani Kapoor heads for Chandigarh for film shoot

Actor Vaani Kapoor headed to Chandigarh on Saturday to begin shooting for her next project. The 32-year-old actor has left the city ahead of the shoot to follow the quarantine protocol for coronavirus.

The actor will be seen opposite 'Vicky Donor' star Ayushmann Khurrana in the film helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. The 'Befikre' actor explained the project 'lovely heart-rendering film'. She also finds this film an opportunity to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's vision.

"It is a lovely heart-rendering film. I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, being so inspired by his films this feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision," said Vaani.

She is excited to share the screen with Khurrana as she considers him 'one of the most talented actors of this generation.'

"Ayushmann is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I am only thrilled about our first film together to be this beautiful love story," she added.

Recently, Vaani has wrapped 'Bellbottom', in which she has been paired opposite superstar Akshay Kumar.