Varun Dhawan Birthday: Bollywood Celebrities Pour Wishes On Varun Through Social Media
Varun Dhawan… This man is the most stylish actor in Bollywood. Be it his acting, dancing or modish avatars, this man always treats his fans with his amazing shows and make them go gaga over him.
Varun Dhawan… This man is the most stylish actor in Bollywood. Be it his acting, dancing or modish avatars, this man always treats his fans with his amazing shows and make them go gaga over him.
Today being Varun Dhawan's birthday, Bollywood celebrities pour wishes on him through their social media accounts…
We Hans India have collated the social media posts for our readers… Have a look!
Kriti Sanon
View this post on Instagram
Happyy Happyyy Birthday Varun!! 💛💛💛 i hope your quarantine birthday is as entertaining as you are🤪 Found an old pic with us looking like kids in the 1st one! Twinnin in both.. Haha.. lets never grow up! Biggg hug!! And lots of love 🤗❤️ P.S. pls lets click better newer pics this year post lockdown😂
Sonam Kapoor
Dabbo Ratnani
Arjun Kapoor
Ayushmann Khurrana
Red Chillies Entertainment
Sony Music India
Dharma Movies
View this post on Instagram
No amount of @varundvn is enough for your timelines to be blessed! Comment below with the emoji on the character that you love the most♥️ #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan . . . . . . #dharmatalent #dharmamovies #soty #studentoftheyear #humptysharmakidulhania #hskd #humpty #humptysharma #badrinathkodulhania #bkd #badrinath #badrinathbansal #kalank #zafar #movoes #bollywood #varundhawan #VD #varun #varuniacs #varundhawanfans #vdfans #happybirthday #birthdayboy #bday #hbd #instabirthday #dharmafamily #dharmaproductions