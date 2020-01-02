Varun Dhawan Hits The GQ Cover Page With 'Love'

Handsome hunk Varun Dhawan always steals the hearts of his female fans with his macho looks. Being active on social media, he always posts his latest pics and makes the fans fall for him.

Off late, this guy was seen as the cover boy of GQ magazine. GQ has released its January 2020 magazine and it witnessed Varun Dhawan in a complete modish look.

We have collated all his cover page images here… Have a look!

In the first image, Varun is seen in a complete smart look donning a white suit. He wore a white shirt with black strips under a white blazer and paired it with matching pants. The bow-tie and neatly gelled hair gave him a macho look.

Next comes total opposite filmy look. He wore a full-sleeved colourful bomber with various interesting prints. He paired it with chocolate brown pants and looked suave. One thing which is making us eye on him is the 'Love' and 'Hate' oversized finger rings.

Next comes the cowboy look… The white shirt underneath a brown jacket gave him a smart look. The brown hat and ash-coloured ribbon around his hands made him look like countryside cowboy.

Now you are going to witness the singer inside Varun Dhawan… The black tuxedo along with a white shirt and black bow-tie made us fall for him.

The last image brings out the muscle man out of him… This showcases how fit he is and can perform any stunts with much ease. He wore a blue tee underneath a white and blue striped jumper. The black striped pants perfectly matched his attire and gave him a rocking look. White sneakers added enough drama to his look and turned the heads of many.

