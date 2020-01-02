Varun Dhawan Hits The GQ Cover Page With 'Love'
Handsome hunk Varun Dhawan always steals the hearts of his female fans with his macho looks.
Handsome hunk Varun Dhawan always steals the hearts of his female fans with his macho looks. Being active on social media, he always posts his latest pics and makes the fans fall for him.
Off late, this guy was seen as the cover boy of GQ magazine. GQ has released its January 2020 magazine and it witnessed Varun Dhawan in a complete modish look.
We have collated all his cover page images here… Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
#January2020, @varundvn: "I was hardly offered scripts before, I was doing whatever I was offered. People forget that you slowly build to become something... I look at it spiritually, which might be naive, but if something is mine, it will come to me." 📸 Errikos Andreou Varun is wearing blazer, shirt, bow tie; all by Shahab Durazi (@shahabdurazi) __________________________________ #VarunDhawan #GQExclusive #GQCover #Coverstar #2020
In the first image, Varun is seen in a complete smart look donning a white suit. He wore a white shirt with black strips under a white blazer and paired it with matching pants. The bow-tie and neatly gelled hair gave him a macho look.
View this post on Instagram
#January2020, @varundvn: "All actors want everything to be about 'me/ myself'. They look at everything from their point of view but it's so important today to open your eyes and see what's going around. I've been able to do that, being part of a family of film-makers, to check which actor can collaborate with my family." 📸 Errikos Andreou VD is wearing bomber by Hermès (@hermes), trousers by Corneliani (@corneliani_official) ____________________________________ #VarunDhawan #GQExclusive #GQCover #Coverstar #2020
Next comes total opposite filmy look. He wore a full-sleeved colourful bomber with various interesting prints. He paired it with chocolate brown pants and looked suave. One thing which is making us eye on him is the 'Love' and 'Hate' oversized finger rings.
View this post on Instagram
#January2020, @varundvn: "When a film fails, it is like a relationship that didn't work out, like an ex-girlfriend. You learn from it." 📸 Errikos Andreou Varun is wearing coat by Corneliani (@corneliani_official), jacket by Brunello Cucinelli (@brunellocucinelli), joggers by Massimo Dutti (@massimodutti) _____________________________________ #VarunDhawan #GQExclusive #GQCover #Coverstar #2020
Next comes the cowboy look… The white shirt underneath a brown jacket gave him a smart look. The brown hat and ash-coloured ribbon around his hands made him look like countryside cowboy.
View this post on Instagram
#January2020, @varundvn: "I went through a change in 2018-2019. I wanted to go back to my kid-friendly, mass genre films. I wanted to merge it with a message, in a PG-13 way." 📸 Errikos Andreou Varun Dhawan is wearing tuxedo, shirt; both by Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna (@rohitgandhirahulkhanna), bow tie by Shahab Durazi (@shahabdurazi) ___________________________________ #VarunDhawan #GQExclusive #GQCover #Coverstar #2020
Now you are going to witness the singer inside Varun Dhawan… The black tuxedo along with a white shirt and black bow-tie made us fall for him.
View this post on Instagram
#January2020, @varundvn: "I was never a name-dropper; I was pretty basic. In Juhu, one of my favourite things to do was to have a cheese masala dosa and a watermelon juice at Shiv Sagar. These are some of the things that gave me happiness." More via link in bio. 📸 Errikos Andreou Varun is wearing coat, trousers; both by Two Point Two (@twopointtwostudio), jumper by Canali (@canali1934), sneakers by Converse (@converse.india) _____________________________________ #VarunDhawan #GQExclusive #GQCover #Coverstar #2020
The last image brings out the muscle man out of him… This showcases how fit he is and can perform any stunts with much ease. He wore a blue tee underneath a white and blue striped jumper. The black striped pants perfectly matched his attire and gave him a rocking look. White sneakers added enough drama to his look and turned the heads of many.