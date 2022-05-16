Varun Dhawan, Kiara, Anil And Neetu Kapoor's Jug Jugg Jeeyo Trailer Release Date Is Unveiled

Bollywood's most-awaited movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo is all set to release in the theatres soon. Thus, as part of the digital promotions the lead actors of this movie Varun Dhawan, Kiara Ali Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul introduced themselves with cool videos and raised the expectations on the movie. Even the makers unveiled the trailer release date and created noise on social media…

Here we introduce the characters of the Jug Jugg Jeeyo movie…

Anil Kapoor: Bheem (Father)

Neetu Kapoor: Geeta (Mother)

Varun Dhawan: Kuku

Kiara Ali Advani: Naina

Maniesh Paul: Gurpreet (Kuku's bestie)

All the lead actors shared their character introduction videos on their Twitter and Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Neetu Kapoor

She is the strength of her family Geeta… "A pillar of strength, an unending source of love and grace - meet Geeta! #JugJuggJeeyo in cinemas near you on 24th June."

Anil Kapoor

Self obsessed

Loves himself

Loves the world…

These three words can better introduce the character of Anil Kapoor aka Bheem… He also wrote, "Bheem is one of a kind. Atrangi but dil se sabse ameer! Come meet him with your family, only in cinemas near you on 24th June. #JugJuggJeeyo".

Maniesh Paul

He is the yaaron ka yaar Gurpreet aka bestie of Varun Dhawan! "Life of the party - and you'll know soon! Aa jaaiye Gurpreet se milne apne parivaar ke saath in cinemas on 24th June. #JugJuggJeeyo".

Varun Dhawan

Here comes Kuku… Dil ke aamir, full Punjabi and yaar ka shaukeen!

Kiara Ali Advani

Naina thinks from her brain and but does it according to her heart…

Here comes Ginni… smallest of the family but the pampered one of all!

The trailer of this movie will be unveiled on 22nd May, 2022. According to a source, "It's a special film to all those involved as the subject is unlike what anyone has heard before. It's a wholesome entertainer with the comedy, drama and family-oriented motions, and the gang is all excited to unveil the world of this Punjabi Family to the audience on May 22. It's going to be a grand launch amid media and fans on Sunday".

Well, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' movie is directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. This movie will hit the big on 24th June, 2022!