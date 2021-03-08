Varun Dhawan Pens A Special Note For His Dear Wife Natasha On The Occasion Of Women’s Day

Bollywood's young actor Varun Dhawan who recently married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal is enjoying the sweetness of his married life along with basking in the success of his recent movie 'Coolie No. 1'… On this special day, he dropped a sweet message for his wife Natasha along with sharing a couple of lovely pics on his Instagram page… This 'Coolie No. 1' actor even dropped the pics of his mother and sister dedicating this post to all the special women of his life.

The first pic is the cosy click of newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal… It is a selfie and the couple sported twinning white outfits lying down on a pillow. The second one shows Varun and his mother hugging each other with much love. Coming to the last two pics, Varun's sister and his little niece are seen troubling Varun in a naughty way!!!



Along with these beautiful clicks, Varun also penned a sweet note… "Happy women's day



Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari.

It's great that we all post pictures on social media and make this day special but the real job will be done when we actually make our country safe for women."

Coming to Varun Dhawan's work front, he will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya movies. Jug Jugg Jeeyo movie is being directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. It also has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Ali Advani Maniesh Paul and Varun Dhawan.



Speaking about Bhediya movie, the teaser shows off Varun Dhawan turning into a wolf on the full moon night. This movie is being directed by Amar Kaushik and is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios banner. It will hit the big screens on 14th April, 2022.