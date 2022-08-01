Varun Dhawan Wraps Up The Last Schedule Of Bawaal Movie

Bollywood's young actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor teamed up for a youthful entertainer Bawaal movie. Being directorial of National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, there are a lot of expectations on it. The movie went on floors this April in Lucknow and within a couple of months the team wrapped up the shooting and the makers shared this good news on social media. Even the lead actors Varun and Janhvi are also part of the celebrations of the wrap-up party and they also shared a small video on their Instagram pages announcing this good news to all their fans…

Along with sharing the video, Varun also wrote, "Humne macha diya hain har jaga BAWAAL! Wrapping up the film in Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theatres mein 7 April 2023 ko #SajidNadiadwala's #Bawaal Directed by @niteshtiwari22 @varundvn @janhvikapoor @nadiadwalagrandson @earthskynotes @ashwinyiyertiwari @wardakhannadiadwala".

In the video, Varun is seen taking a selfie video and posed with all the cast and crew! He also announced the release date and thus the movie will hit the theatres next year i.e on 7th April, 2023… The last schedule of the shooting was shot at Poland and the team had complete fun on the sets too!

Well, Bawaal movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home banner Nadiadwala And Grandson in association with the Earth Sky Notes banner. Along with the wrap-up news, the makers also blocked the release date earlier and thus this movie will hit the theatres on 7th April, 2023…

Speaking about the other projects of Janhvi and Varun… The Dhadak actress will next be seen in 'Dostana 2', Mili & Mr and Mrs Mahi movies. Coming to the Dostana 2 movie, this film is being directed by Collin S Cunha and is bankrolled by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner. 'Dostana 2' is the sequel of the 2008 blockbuster movie 'Dostana' which had Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Varun Dhawan is part of Bhediya movie which has Kriti Sanon as the lead actress!