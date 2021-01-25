Varun Weds Natasha: The Beautiful Bridal Look Of Natasha Is

Our dear 'Coolie No. 1' star Varun Dhawan married his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal yesterday at 4 PM… The hush-hush wedding took place at 'Mansion Palace' in Alibuag. Varun shared the wedding pics on his Instagram and treated his fans sharing the most memorable pics of his life… As the official pictures are out, there is a lot of noise created on social media and even netizens are getting mesmerized having a look at the beautiful wedding trousseau of the newlyweds.





In these pics, Varun and Natasha are all in smiles and are also seen taking 'Pehras' in their wedding. Both of them looked regal in designer and customized wedding outfits and made us go aww with their classy attires. Varun Dhawan picked ace fashioner Kunal Rawal's embellished blue and white sherwani. He teamed up them with a pair of matching moccasins. Coming to the stunning bride Natasha she looked gorgeous and classy in ace designer Manish Malhotra's beautiful wedding creation. She wore a light golden-coloured heavily embellished lehenga and teamed it up with a matching blouse and dupatta.

Natasha's wedding makeup artist Namtara Soni has dropped the complete wedding outfit of this beautiful bride and thus gave us a chance of decoding the amazing wedding look…





First, she dropped this beautiful wedding pic and congratulated the newlyweds… "Presenting : Mr. and Mrs. Dhawan!

All heart for this candid, gorgeous shot…".





Namrata dropped a small snippet video of Natasha's beautiful bridal look and stunned us with her gorgeous bridal makeup… First we will speak about the customized lehenga. It is created by ace fashioner Manish Malhotra and has intricate embroidery all over. Natasha wore a light golden-coloured blouse and teamed it with matching lehenga and dupatta. The complete wedding trousseau is filled with intricate handwork embroidery and looked grandeur with mirror and small pearl work.

Natasha elevated her bridal attire wearing diamond neckpiece and matching ear-wear along with classy maang-tikka and a stack of white & golden bangles. Coming to her bridal makeup, she went with light pink lips, golden eyeshadow, blushy pink cheeks, radiant highlighter. Unlike the popular wedding bun hairstyle, Natasha looked classy in simple flowy tresses and added beautiful white flowers to her bangs.

On the whole, Natasha looked a bit different but gorgeous as she picked light-coloured bridal wear. We generally witness statement red lehengas and shimmery bridal makeup with tight gajra bun's as wedding attires. But Natasha looked beautiful and stunning with her classy choices.