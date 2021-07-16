Veteran Actress Surekha Sikri Passes Away At The Age Of 75

Bollywood's veteran actress Surekha Sikri passed away on Friday morning at the age of 75. According to the sources, she breathed her last after suffering from a cardiac arrest. She was also suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke.



This veteran's actress agent Vivek Sidhwani released an official statement and said, "Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke".

He also added, "She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram".

Even many Bollywood celebrities also mourned for the sudden demise of Surekha ji… They poured condolences through their social media pages.

Manoj Bajpayee

Very Sad news !!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage.can't forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person!! RIP🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 16, 2021

Kritika Kamra

#SurekhaSikri What a powerhouse! Rest in peace ma'am. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) July 16, 2021

Anirudh Dave

Every role.Every character. Every scene you played as masterpiece.Loss of another amazing actor RIP #SurekhaSikri ji. शत शत नमन 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y1tk85joPe — ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) July 16, 2021

Divya Dutta

RIP #surekha ji. I'll always remember you so very fondly!! Big loss !! Your talent was spectacular! pic.twitter.com/tKOQU4Fr7E — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 16, 2021

This veteran actress suffered from a brain stroke in last September and was discharged from the hospital after taking treatment. Surekha ji is best known for her movies like 'Tamas', 'Mammo', 'Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro', 'Zubeidaa', 'Badhaai Ho' and daily soap 'Balika Vadhu'.



She was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Ghost Stories (2020). Surekha ji is survived by her son Rahul Sikri.