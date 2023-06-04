Vicky and Sara’s ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ gives relief to Bollywood after ‘Pathaan’

While Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” has surely given relief to Bollywood by collecting that big ₹1500+ crores nett from the global box office, that will not be sufficient from a trade point of view. Other films should also run at the box office to a minimum and no happening film in recent times worked out. Then came Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, giving some relief now.



Last Friday, Vicky and Sara’s “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” got released, and the film did only a ₹5.5 crore theatrical collection on Day 1. However, on Saturday, the numbers shot up and it collected ₹7.2 crores. Going by early box office estimates, the movie might easily collect around ₹24+ crores net in its first weekend without any doubt. That will give huge relief to Bollywood as the first-week and second-week collections might be adding up big time as there is a chance that the film might collect around ₹65-85 crores nett easily in a couple of weeks.

Probably after “The Kerala Story,” this is the big win that Bollywood could see and they haven’t expected from this small movie, which is carved by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame. Bollywood’s exhibitors and distributors are now feeling relief that Vicky-Sara’s film really saved them. The film deals with a couple who wants to take a fake divorce such that they will inherit some property.