Vicky Kaushal wraps up Wai schedule for ‘Chhaava’

Actor Vicky Kaushal, known for his versatile performances, has completed the Wai schedule of his upcoming film 'Chhaava'. The actor shared a glimpse of the serene location on his Instagram Stories, featuring a pool tub adjacent to a tennis court. Expressing his sentiments, Kaushal captioned the photo, "What a schedule this has been. Wrap up on Wai, gearing up for the next one, 'Chhaava'."

Wai, a picturesque town nestled in Maharashtra's Satara district along the banks of the Krishna River, served as the backdrop for the film's latest shooting stint. Renowned for its rich historical significance dating back to the Peshwa era, Wai is often referred to as 'Dakshin Kashi' owing to its plethora of ancient temples.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the filming for 'Chhaava' kickstarted in October 2023. The movie promises to be a captivating historical drama, with Vicky Kaushal essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant Maratha ruler. Joining him on-screen is Rashmika Mandanna, portraying the character of Yesubai Bhonsale, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife.

The completion of the Wai schedule marks a significant milestone in the production of 'Chhaava', indicating progress in bringing this historical saga to life. Fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of the revered Maratha king and await further updates on the film's development as it moves forward in its cinematic journey.