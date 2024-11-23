Vidhu Vinod Chopra embraces realism

Renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie, Zero Se Restart, which premieres on December 13. At the world gala premiere of the film, Chopra opened up about the importance of honesty and realism, both in cinema and life, highlighting the courage it takes to stay true to oneself.

Speaking at the event, Chopra reflected on his creative journey, stating, “I am standing here in front of you all just as I am in my real life. I was told to remove swear words from this film, polish up my image... but I didn’t. It’s tough for me.” He further emphasized, “We hide who we really are and keep it to ourselves, showing a totally different image outside. Being real is important—it can be very easy, it can be very tough, but you have to be real, and you have to be honest.”

The teaser for Zero Se Restart was unveiled earlier this month, creating a buzz among fans. Sharing the teaser on social media, Chopra wrote, “Each one of us has a ‘zero’ moment—a point where we truly began, filled with innocence and pure ambition. Let’s all head back and reconnect with our purest selves.”

The teaser begins with the thought-provoking question, “Jab aapne apna pehla sapna dekha tha toh kya socha tha?” (When you first dreamt your dream, what did you think?). It introduces the story of Vikrant, a man embarking on an emotional and transformative journey to rediscover his lost identity. The narrative promises a poignant exploration of self-discovery, inner struggles, and reflection on past choices.

Zero Se Restart delves into themes of resilience, ambition, and personal growth. Chopra’s honest approach to storytelling has already resonated with audiences, making this film one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Fans are eager to witness the compelling journey of Vikrant on the big screen this December.