Vidya Balan Takes Legal Action Against Fake Instagram Account
Someone created a fake Vidya Balan Instagram account, asked fans for money. Vidya filed a complaint, urged fans to report and block the account. Be cautious of online interactions and don't fall for scams!
Actress Vidya Balan is taking a stand against cybercrime by filing a complaint about a fake Instagram account pretending to be her. The account not only uses her name and photos but also reportedly asks people for money.
The fake Instagram account closely mimics Vidya Balan’s real profile, causing confusion among her fans. Acting swiftly, Aditi Sandhu, the actress's manager, lodged a complaint under the Information Technology Act at the Khar Police Station.
Authorities have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unidentified individual responsible for the fake account. The accused allegedly created a fake Gmail account linked to the Instagram profile.
In response to this incident, Vidya Balan took to her Instagram stories to inform her followers about the situation and urge them to report and block the fake account. She warned against falling for anyone requesting money under her name.
Vidya Balan's official Instagram account boasts 9.2 million followers, where she regularly shares updates about her life and work.
The discovery of the fake account was made by a close contact in the film industry who alerted Vidya Balan. It was revealed that the perpetrator was also communicating with people via WhatsApp.
Despite this unfortunate incident, Vidya Balan continues to focus on her career. Her upcoming project, the romantic comedy "Do Aur Do Pyaar," starring Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, is set to release on March 29.