Vijay Movie Clocks 32 Years: Anil Kapoor Reminisces Rishi Kapoor And Drops Their First Photoshoot Pics On Social Media

Bollywood ace actor Anil Kapoor reminisces late actor Rishi Kapoor and drops the first photoshoot pics of them on his Twitter page… Through this post, Anil Kapoor shared a couple of pics from their 1988 film Vijay. As this movie clocked 32 years, this Mr. India actor made us remember the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor…

First Photoshoot with James for Vijay... it's been 32 years... #32yearsofVijay pic.twitter.com/Z7Mh2DZjLE — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 11, 2020

In this tweet, Anil Kapoor dropped a couple of photoshoot pics where Anil Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor are seen twinning in white suits. Both are seen posing to cams sporting in white suits. In the second image, Anil Kapoor wore a blue suit while Rishi Kapoor mesmerized us with his white suit. Both looked handsome and stole the hearts!!! Anil Kapoor also wrote, "First Photoshoot with James for Vijay... it's been 32 years... #32yearsofVijay…"



Vijay movie got released in 1988 which had Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Meenakshi Seshadri, Raj Babbar, Moushmi Chatterjee, Anupam Kher, Sonam and Saeed Jaffrey in lead roles. This movie was directed by Yash Chopra and was bankrolled by Yash Chopra under Yashraj Films banner. Being a complete family entertainer and a multi-starrer, this movie stood as the biggest hit and made both Anil and Rishi Kapoor to stole the hearts of the audience with their ace acting skills.

Rishi Kapoor died on 30th April after losing his battle with leukaemia. He almost fought with the disease for 2 years and also took treatment in USA. But after returning to India, he was getting treated in a reputed hospital at Mumbai. But all of a sudden his health condition got deteriorated and left all of us teary-eyed.