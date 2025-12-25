Vijay Varma celebrates Christmas by hitting the gym for his next project

Mumbai: Actor Vijay Varma opted for a healthy and productive Christmas. He spent the festive day at the gym to stay in top shape for his upcoming project.

On Thursday, the ‘Darlings’ actor shared a glimpse of his workout routine, showing that dedication and fitness remain a priority even during the festive season. Vijay posted a video of him where he is seen sweating out in the gym. He could be seen flaunting his physique while doing hand and leg workouts. Sharing his reel, Varma wrote, “Celebrating Christmas sweating in the gym getting in shape for the next project.. Or to have all the Christmas cake and mulled wine Merrry Christmas y’all.”

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma, known for his intense performances, had recently opened up about drawing from personal heartbreak to bring emotional depth to his on-screen roles. He told IANS, “In the beginning, when actors are just starting out, we often use personal memories, heartbreak, pain, family moments, and all those acting-school and theatre exercises. At that stage, using real life helps you feel the emotion honestly.”

“But with experience, your understanding of life grows. You stop judging situations or people. You learn to relate to emotions even if they are not a part of your own journey. You start using imagination, stories you have heard, or experiences of others. Some even borrow from films, which is not ideal, but it happens,” added Vijay.

He went on to explain, “As an actor, you just need to find that part of yourself which can connect to the truth of the moment, especially between “action” and “cut.” You don’t need to sit at home performing it all in advance. If it comes alive when the camera rolls, that’s the real grace of acting.”

Vijay Varma was last seen in the film “Gustaakh Ishq,” produced under fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s banner.