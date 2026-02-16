PM to open mega AI Impact Expo today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on Monday at 5 PM at Bharat Mandapam, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Sunday.

The Expo, to be held from February 16 to 20 alongside the India AI Impact Summit, is being positioned as a national demonstration of artificial intelligence in action — a platform where policy meets practice, innovation meets scale, and technology connects with everyday citizens.

Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, the Expo will bring together global technology firms, startups, academia, research institutions, government departments, both centre and states, and international partners under one roof. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the event aims to showcase how artificial intelligence is transforming sectors ranging from healthcare and agriculture to climate action and public service delivery.